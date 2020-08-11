Delta APC Carpets Okowa’s N400m Church House Project Amidst Slash In Wages

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday condemned the N400million ecumenical project proposed in the state’s 2020 revised budget noting that the project amidst claims of the state facing a cash crunch leading to the slashing of workers’ salaries in the state was not only unlawful but morally wrong and unjustifiable.

The state commissioner for housing, Mr Festus Ochonogor had disclosed that the project which is geared towards “social integration and peacebuilding”, will complement other aspects of job creation in the state.

Reacting to the execution of the project despite hundreds of churches in the state, the APC described the posture of the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as Pharaonic adding that “it is very unfortunate that despite the hue and cry of civil servants and members of the public, the state government went ahead to wickedly reduce the salaries of workers in the state.”

The APC while questioning the legal and constitutional actions of Governor Okowa, also explained that his acts are good grounds for legal and constitutional sanctions against him for allegedly flouting a subsisting act of the state government in respect to the N30, 000 approved minimum wage.

The party in a statement by its publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina while citing the illegality of the government’s action, said: “It is illegal because the new minimum wage of N30, 000 is a product of a valid and subsisting act of the national assembly and on the state government; same having been adopted by the state as the template for the payment of civil servants.

“Aside from the above, there is a subsisting revised 2020 Budget of the State, validly passed by the State House of Assembly immediately the COVID-19 restriction was relaxed in the State. In the said budget, the areas that have to do with capital projects were reviewed and reduced.

“It is a known fact that Delta State is not short of churches and/or place(s) of the practice of religious obligations. It is therefore preposterous to budget the sum of N400million for the take-off of the building of an Ecumenical Centre in Asaba.

How does such an undertaking add economic value to the standard of living in the state, considering the fact that this is the period that infrastructural developments/investments are needed most in the State?

The party also cautioned Governor Okowa not to stand on the wrong side of the law by not allowing posterity judge him, stating that the law is very clear on issues of infractions of laws validly passed by the House of Assembly and that when a Governor contravenes same, it could be a good ground for legal/constitutional sanctions.

Vanguard