Man Dies In Car Auto-Crash In Oleh Hours Before Wedding


LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A groom driving home after making a last-minute cash withdrawal has died in a crash in Oleh, Isoko South council area of Delta State.
The incident happened just hours before his wedding.
A source said the young man, who lived in Ozoro, opted to drive to neighbouring Oleh to make his cash withdrawal rather than wait his turn at a crowded automated teller machine (ATM) point in Ozoro.
Hurrying home, the groom’s car skidded off the road and somersaulted, leaving him in grave danger.
He was rushed to hospital where he died, the source said, adding that bystanders helped themselves to naira notes strewn all over the crash scene.
Police spokesman DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

