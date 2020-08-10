UPU PG, Moses Taiga Urges Buhari, Okowa To Provide Adequate Infrastructure For Urhobo Nation

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga has appealed to Federal and Delta State government to provide adequate infrastructural development to Urhobo nation so as to encourage growth and development in the area.

Taiga who made the appeal while addressing a group of journalists in his country home at Ikoyi, Lagos state explained the Federal roads, particularly the East-West road which has remained uncompleted for over twenty years, the Benin-Sapele-Warri road and the Ughelli-Asaba road among others need completion.

The Urhobo leader who described Urhobo nation as a socio-cultural organization which is totally non-political, lamented that the roads within the Urhobo territory are in total deterioration which has led to needless loss of lives, properties and productive man-hours.

“For Urhobo people and other Nigerians plying the roads especially from Ugbenu, Oghara, Adeje, Elume to PTI junction axis of the Ughelli-Benin Expressway, it has been a harrowing experience. The Ughelli-Asaba road need to be completed.

“Our Sapele port that was released to the Nigerian Navy in 1983 which is currently under utilized should be restored back as full operating port. So too is the Warri port. Government should develop the Okwagbe/Ganagana port in Ughelli South local government area.

“We generate gas from Utorogu plant-Perhaps the largest gas plant in Nigeria, yet electricity in the area is comatose. This need to be redress,” Olorogun Moses Taiga stated.

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for naming some railway stations along Itakpe/Ajaokuta/Aladja/Warri corridor after worthy Urhobo sons in person of Major General David Ejoor (RTD) and Olorogun Michael Ibru, the Adjerese of Urhoboland however appealed to the President to bring investment to Urhobo land together with provision of adequate security.

He promised that UPU shall continue to work with the Federal and Delta State governments in other to ensure that Urhobo receive the economic impact of government policies.

The President General of Urhobo Progress Union (Worldwide) assured that whilst UPU as a social-cultural organization will remain non-partisan, he, however, promised to cooperate and work with each government and institutions of state and Federal Government of the day to ensure that Urhobo nation gets its fair share of the resources and opportunities.

He disclosed that they were in the process of submitting a paper on Urhobo position to Senator-Omo-Agege-led Constitution Review Committee before the occurrence of Covid-19, stressing that they will do so subsequently.