Delta Police Turns 7pm To 6am Curfew To Money Making Machines, Obtain N40,000 From Violators

LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Vice president of Urhobo Progress Union (Youth Wing), Frank Mughele, has alleged that policemen in Delta state have converted the 7pm to 6am curfew of the state government to money making opportunities.

In a passionate appeal to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Frank Mughele, who is also a special assistant to the member representing Ughelli North, South and Udu in the Federal House of Representatives, Francis Ejiroghene Waive, alleged that the police extort between N30,000 to N40,000 from people who violate the curfew laws.

Your Excellency, I bring you greetings of solidarity and patriotism from my family, community and the good people of UDU Local Government Area .

Your Excellency , I will first commend your proactive approach towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the State. This has yielded positive result as we have observed the cases are reducing and the curve is flattened gradually your Excellency.

Deltans also deserve commendations for adhering to NCDC and WHO health guidelines as their cooperation has affected them negatively socially, economically and otherwise but like the saying goes its health first.

Your Excellency at this point am forced to pen this letter cause this Curfew at 7pm Is a terrible disaster that will soon become an issue of violence against security authorities who have now turned the Curfew to Cashcow which the use to extort innocent citizens.

Deltans now Pay the minimum of 30-40 thousand naira to be bailed from police. The level of brutality against the masses is on the rise.

We are forced to ask is Corona Virus A Night Virus?

Is This A Means Of Empowering the Security Operatives By Legalizing their extortion?

Your Excellency The Curfew at 7pm is anti people and should be reviewed for peace .

Your Excellency We know you are listening Governor Kindly review the Curve Outrightly or Push of till 10pm like it is in Lagos,Edo,Bayelsa And other states.

Economic night life is on the downturn people are suffering in pains intervene Our Listening Governor.

Comr Mughele Frank

(Vice President Urhobo Progress Union Youthwing, Worldwide, SA to Rt Hon Francis Ejiroghene Waive, Member Representing Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency).

