Married Man Dies After Sex Romp With An Unidentified Girl In Ughelli Hotel

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The lifeless body of a 45-year-old man, Agadagba Rolis Alaka, was weekend recovered from one of the rooms in an hotel located along Adonovwe street in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State after a reported romp with an unidentified sex worker.

The deceased was said to have slumped and died after having sex with the lady who fled the room immediately she realized that the victim had slumped.

The incident according to eyewitnesses at the hotel was discovered by the receptionist on duty who was reported to have gone to inform the occupants of the expiration of his one-hour session only to see the door ajar with the victim lying face down on the bed.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard Sunday, a security source from the Ughelli Police Area Command said the police have also launched a manhunt for the female sex worker who was said to have also fled with the cell phone of the victim.

Giving details of the incident, the source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The manager of the hotel reported the matter at the police station. The victim, a married man, had paid for a one-hour lodging popularly known as short-time in the hotel.

“Upon the expiration of the hour, the receptionist had gone to inform him that his lodging had expired only to see that the door was ajar with the victim dressed in only his boxers lying face down on the bed.

“Though we suspect medical challenges as cause of death, we are not ruling out murder, hence efforts are on towards finding his female companion.”

Vanguard