Udu Youth Council Endorses Jite Brown Re-Election As Chairman Of 2021 Council Polls

LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of the 2021 Local Government Council election in Delta State, the Udu Youth Council (UYC), a pan Udu and Niger Delta youth group has endorsed the candidacy of the incumbent Council Chairman of Udu local government, Chief Hon. JIte Brown for a second term.

The position of the group was a unanimous decision of concerned executives at its monthly meeting held on 25th July 2020 in Ovwian.

The President of the UYC, Comr. Tegholor Yembra Otito speaking on behalf of the group, noted that peace is a panacea for development and Chief Jite Brown’s administration has brought about relative peace in Udu, which is exemplified by the donation of a vehicle to the Udu central vigillantee by the chairman in order to strengthen security and deepen peace in the council, the resolution of the Oghior and Ukpiovwin crisis, resolution of leadership crisis in Owhrode, Emadaja and Opete communities and the efforts of the chairman in finding a lasting solution to the Aladja/Ogbe-ijoh crisis.

Otito also stated that the administration of JIte Brown witnessed for the first time the commissioning of state government completed projects in Udu since the return of democracy in the year 1999.

Otito explained that some of the state government projects include the repair of the Udu road , construction of Aladja water side road and construction of Ekreovie road in Orhuwhorun amongst others.

The group promised to mobilize its members for him and equally urged the Udu electorates to support the candidacy of JIte Brown for the 2021 polls in other for him to consolidate on the previous gains.