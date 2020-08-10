Urhobo Youth Leader Hails US Court Dismissal Of Sex Trafficking Charge Against Dafe Sejebor

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Urhobo youth leader, Mr Edewor Umukoro has hailed the United States Court dismissal of sex trafficking charge allegation leveled against the former Group General Manager of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Mr. Dafe Sejebor.

The charges were dismissed on February 19, 2020. Mr. Mark W. Bennett, counsel to Dafe Sejebor disclosed and confirmed the dismissal of the charge against his client in a statement dated 31 July, 2020.

”Mr. Dafe Sejebor was arrested on March 27, 2019, and erroneously charged with misdemeanor prostitution . Reports that Mr. Sejebor was arrested for or accused of sex trafficking are entirely false, ” he stated.

‘Mark W. Bennett, further affirmed that, ”the charge against Mr. Sejebor was dismissed on February 19, 2020, and the official records have been expunged by Court order of May 20, 2020 (Expunction Order 2920-15803). There will be no legal consequences from this arrest. He may lawfully deny, even under oath, that the arrest ever occurred. ”

Reacting to dismissal of the allegation against Dafe Sejebor, Edewor Umukoro, congratulated Dafe Sejebor, stressing t that the dismissal has vindicated the former Group General Manager of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), NNPC.

Mukoro, noted that the development is good for the image of Urhobo Nation in Delta state and Nigeria as a country.

He said, Dafe Sejebor is a well respected and illustrious son of Urhobo Nation and patriotic Nigerian, that served the country diligently and meritoriously for 35 years before he retired from NAPIMS, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in October 2017.

Mukoro, condemned the attempt to tarnish the image of an innocent Nigerian, Dafe Sejebor, with false accusation of sex and human trafficking.

He called on the Federal Government and Nigerians to disregard the incident, adding that with the dismissal of the charge, Dafe Sejebor has made Nigeria proud before the international community.