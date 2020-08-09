Gunmen Kidnap Delta Council Chairman, Shoot Driver In Warri GRA

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen on Saturday evening kidnapped the Chairman of Warri North Local Government Area, Amb. Aduge Okorodudu.

The kidnappers reportedly attacked the Delta LG chairman and shot his driver along Mbiaku Link Road in Warri GRA at about 5:43pm.

The driver, sources said though did not die, had sustained severe injuries from the gun shot and was rushed to an uncisclosed hospital few minute before 7:pm Saturday night.

A source from the area said the chairman and his driver were the only one in the vehicle when the incident occurred.

Okorodudu, who had attended the State People Democratic Party, PDP, Congress in Asaba was kidnapped while being driven home by his driver.

” They were just returning from Asaba where he had attended the State party congress when the gunmen attacked his vehicle along Mbiaku Link Road in Warri GRA, Delta State.

“The driver was shot before he was taken away. As we speak to you, the driver is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital while we are yet to hear from those who took him away,” a source who craved anonymity said.

The source said though those who took him away are yet to reach out to the family members “we pray they bring him back to us safely.”

As at the time of reporting, the Delta State Police spokesperson, Onome Onowhakpoyeya could not be reached for confirmation as her number was not reachable.