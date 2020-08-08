NDDC Crisis: Webster Global Ventures Refutes Pondei’s Claim Of Influencing Contract Payment By Senate

Share This

























LAGOS AUGUST 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A major construction company, Webster Global Ventures Limited, at the weekend described its inclusion in the list of companies allegedly coerced to be paid by the National Assembly as a deliberate effort to destroy the company’s reputation.

The company described the statement credited to the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei as false, inaccurate, and misleading.

In a statement made available to journalists in Lagos, the company said that the National Assembly never influenced any payment made to the company by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In the words of the Director of Operations of the Company, Mr. Opeolu Adarae: ‘’we are a company of international repute. No one should dent our image. The National Assembly never influenced any payment made to our company, because we completed all projects handled by us. We have been in existence for 20 years. We have never been involved in fraud. Nobody gave us recommendations. The company does not have any business with the National Assembly. The Executive Director, Project of the NDDC, Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh inspected the project we completed and certified it’’

The company further urged the management of the Commission (NDDC) to count Webster Global Ventures Limited out of the ongoing saga with the National Assembly.