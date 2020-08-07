Taskforce Impounds Adulterated ‘Ogogoro’ Gin In Warri

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Delta State Taskforce on Environment on Thursday impounded adulterated ethanol popularly known as Ogogoro in Warri.

The team of taskforce operation which was led by the Central and South Coordinator, Iweka Kingsley said the suspect was arrested at about 1:30pm Thursday at Maciver road, near Ogbe-ljoh market in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The taskforce team apprehended the suspect at the point of sale to customers having completed the mixing of the harmful substance to the public.

It will interest you to note that the adulterated dry gin (Ogogoro) when consumed is very dangerous to health and capable of causing heart cancer and liver problem due to the unnatural contents added to it.

According to our source, the reason for the production of the adulterated Ogogoro is to maximize profit by market women who trade on ethanol alcohol business. In doing that, they are putting the lives of potential consumers in danger.

According to the suspect identified as Efe Ejiguaye from Ujevwu community in Udu local government area stated that he was employed to carry out the mixture and does not have any idea of adding harmful chemical to the dry gin.

Meanwhile, the impounded adulterated drinks was seized and taken to the state taskforce office at Governor’s office Annex, Edjeba Warri for destruction if the lab results proves otherwise.

