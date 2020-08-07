Success Adegor Describes Those Who Promised Her As Fake, Says Dad Still Ride Okada

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Success Adegor, the young girl from Delta whose reaction to being kicked out of school in 2019 went viral online, says the monetary promises made to her family were all fake.

Last year, the primary three pupil of Okotie Eboh Primary School in Sapele, was sent home for non-payment of fees but she angrily told a neighbour she would have preferred being flogged.

The video, wherein she had been recorded making the outrageous comments not typical of a girl her age, had attracted attention on social media, thereafter bringing unexpected perks to her family.

However, in another clip that surfaced on Twitter on Thursday, the schoolgirl claimed that much of the monetary promises made to her by prominent public figures have remained unfulfilled.

Conversing with yet another lady, Adgbor, who spoke in Pidgin English, stated that her father is still a motorcyclist while the job which was given to her mother had not been made official.

“No. Everything na fake. Everything wey dem say dem don give ds wan and dat wan na fake. Dem no give my daddy any job. I still be Okada man pikin wey I be. My mummy sef, the job wey dem even give her, them no dey pay her. Them just tell am say e name never dey paper, give am N10,000 make e take hold hand,” the young girl can be heard saying.

“Which kind yeye thing be that? Na only primary four and six scholarship All these people. They be fake. Promise and fail. If you know say you no fit fulfill anything, no just promise.”

It was earlier reported that Mr. Jollof, a popular social media celebrity, registered her at a private school in Sapele and paid the fees for two terms, promising to fund her education up to college.

It was also said that Eugene Inoaghan, the chairman of the Sapele LGA, offered her scholarship and the private secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa met her family on behalf of the state government.