Suspected Ritualists Murder 67-Years-Old Man Suffering From Stroke In Urhobo Community

LAGOS AUGUST 6TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A 67-year-old man identified simply as Papa, has reportedly been killed by suspected ritualists who got into an apartment he was staying at Orhoakpor community, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The man who was suffering from stroke, was killed in the compound of a traditional medicine expert he was rushed to for treatment. His throat was slit and he also suffered machete cuts on his chest.

It was gathered that the deceased’s relatives had rented a private apartment for him in the same compound with the doctor to ensure more convenience and easy access.

While no arrest has been made so far, the police visited the community and conducted investigation before the corpse was evacuated and deposited in the morgue.

Delta state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the incidents said,“There was an incident like that. The man was taken to a traditional healer for stroke treatment. The family rented a place for him. It was at the traditional healer’s place that it was discovered that the man was killed. So, there is suspicion that it is a ritual killing. The case is under investigation.”