Mutilated Corpse Of Missing Assistant Ship Captain Found Floating In Delta River

The deceased, an assistant captain was said to be on board a ship with eight other crew members when he suddenly went missing on Friday, Saturday, August 1.The said ship which is purportedly owned and operated by “Sterling Global”, was conveying crude products from Patani to Kwale area when the Captain went missing before they arrived Abboh community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the report in a telephone chat with Our correspondent in Warri.The Police Image-maker said, “The report we had is that at the time the ship was about to move, they discovered somebody was missing but whether the man was killed, I cannot tell you that.”It was learnt that the Captain of the ship has been arrested by Police at Abboh Division.Seven others who were on board the ship before the assistant captain went missing are said to be on the run.It was not clear why the Captain of the ship was arrested but before the assistant captain went missing, there was no armed robbery, sea pirate or militant attacks.