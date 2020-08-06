Delta LGA, Communities Demand Monthly, Daily Taxes From Petty Business Owners

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Doing retail business in Delta State will become difficult for those who are interested in doing it because you will have to use your income in feeding the communities and local government.

Recently Ubeji community in Warri South local government area sent notice to all DSTV GoTV, betting shops, POS and others that they will start paying a daily fee of N100 to the community leader to support the community to carried out payment for security.

During the discussion of the notice whom people thought is another way to exploit people doing those businesses to survive, someone drop her payment receipt for same thing saying is not something new because they have been doing it since.

On the receipt the last drop shows that Agbarho community in Ughelli North Local Government area has been receiving such tax payment from POS, betting shops and others.

This common practice is not new in Delta State because people were being told to pay money before they can renovate their houses or place of business in some part of Delta State.

