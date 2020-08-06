Relocated Asaba Traders Lament Flooding Menace In ‘Okowa Market’

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Perennial flooding menace at the new market in Oko Quarters in Asaba for the relocated Abraka market traders is currently causing discomfort for the traders.

The traders of the new market called” Okowa market” on Wednesday called on the state government to come to their aid in the fight against the flooding menace at the market premises, adding that they cannot sell inside the pool of water caused by the flooding menace.

Okowa market which was formerly Oko Quarters’ market, is a terrible environment whenever it rains, and deplorable as it used to be swampy with everywhere over grown with weeds and the overflowing River Niger sometimes.

Speaking to our Correspondent, the leader of the market, Mrs Chinyere Okafor said that apart from the initial problems that were associated with the relocation of the former Abraka market, the traders had had to contend with the heavy flooding in the area whenever it rains as it has made it impossible for their customers to buy from them goods and other things.

She lamented the flooding at the market land for lack of drainages including deplorable road network starting from the entrance of the market to the River Niger bank

Noting that if government fails to pay urgent attention, the market might be disaster, Mrs Okafor however appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and management of the market to come to their aid, adding, ”We are not enjoying the market we were moved to. The market environment is a disaster because of the worsened situation. The Oko Quarters’market now Okowa market, is not fit for Market because no drainages at all and everywhere terribly deplorable for selling our goods and services”

Recall that Delta state government sometime two months ago, destroyed Abraka market for what it described as Criminal hideout and relocated the traders to Oko Quarters’ in Asaba with the name” Okowa Market” but the Director General, Asaba Federal Capital Terrority, Mrs Joan Mrakpor while addressing Journalists, assured of the state government’s commitment to ensure the traders relocated to Oko Quarters are well taken care of and the market properly fixed for the traders

Since then, the traders who hailed Mrs Mrakpor on her statement, said they were hoodwinked to drop their planned protest over the massive flooding menace at the market premises, adding that unless there were urgent steps to ensure attention, the market might be abandoned for the government.

But the state Commissioner for Information Mr Charles Aniagwu however assured that the state government would take effective measures to ensure comfort for the traders considering flooding menace in the market premises.

metrodailyng.com