Urhobo World Heavyweight Boxer, Efe Ajagba Joins Fury, Pacquiao’s Camp

LAGOS AUGUST 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Renowned boxing promotion outfit Top Rank has announced the signing of Urhobo born Nigerian world heavyweight boxing sensation, Efe Ajagba.

Top Rank promotional company boasts some of the best fighters in the world, including current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury and Manny Pacquiao.

According to reports, Ajagba bought out his contract with Shelly Finkel and Richard Schaefer of Golden Boy Promotions after spending three years with the outfit.

The 26-year-old pugilist says the decision to become a better all-round boxer influenced his decision to join Top Rank, one of the biggest boxing promotion outfits in the world.

“I made this decision to become a better boxer and to advance my career,” Ajagba told boxingscene.com.

“That’s why I signed with James Prince and Top Rank. When I return to the ring soon, you will see a new Efe Ajagba. Kay Koroma and I are working on my head movement and defence, as I seek to become a more well-rounded fighter.”

Top Rank founder, Bob Arum, praised the Nigerian, saying the pugilist had all it took to become a heavyweight champion in the future.

“Efe Ajagba is one of the most gifted young heavyweights I’ve seen in quite some time,” Arum said. “He has immense physical tools and a great work ethic. I have the utmost confidence that we’re looking at a future heavyweight champion.”

Schaefer, Ajagba’s former manager says there are no hard feelings after the promising pugilist left their outfit.

“Efe thought the grass was greener on the other side and he wanted to make a change. Shelly, me and Ronnie Shields, one of the best trainers in boxing, didn’t want to stand in his way,” Schaefer told The Atlantic.

Other notable boxers under the Top Rank management include WBO featherweight champion, Óscar Valdez, WBC Light Welterweight champion, Jose Ramírez, WBO Welterweight champion, Terence Crawford, amongst others.