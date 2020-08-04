Edevbie Celebrates Ibori At 62, Describes Him As A Leader Of All Times

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chief of Staff to Delta State Governor, Olorogun David Edevbie congratulates his former boss and Governor of Delta State Chief James Onanefe Ibori on his 62nd birthday anniversary.

In his congratulatory message, Edevbie described Chief James Ibori as an astute politician, a patriot and political leader who has contributed immensely to the growth of Delta State, Niger Delta and the nation’s democracy.

The CoS hailed Ibori’s forthrightness, courage and exemplary leadership that has steadily provided a platform that breeds young leaders”.

While congratulating the apostle of resource control for the Niger Delta, Edevbie prayed for good health and divine protection as he celebrates’ his 62nd year of God’s faithfulness.

Congratulations and happy birthday sir!