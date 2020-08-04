South-South Traditional Council Of Chiefs Lagos State Felicitate With Daddy Showkey On His Birthday

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of South-South Traditional Council of Chiefs Lagos State otherwise known as the South South Traditional Ruling Council Lagos State (SSTRCLA) congratulate Nigeria celebrity musician Chief John Odafe Asiemo, popularly known as Daddy Showkey as he celebrates his birthday today.

A letter of congratulatory message signed by the Secretary of South-South Traditional Ruling Council Lagos State, Chief Godspower Ikpimi made available to our correspondent, the Chiefs wish the ‘Galala King’ an ever increasing admiration upon his distinguish personality, career and accomplishment.

“May you hit something more than gold. You will have more years of happiness and sound health. As your day is, so shall your strength be. May this milestone age usher you into a period of unprecedented breakthrough,” the Chiefs prayed.

They added that the Almighty God will protect, guide and give him long life as he celebrates another new year in his life.

The Traditional Chiefs advised him not to be worried about the future hence he had a bright one as he aged.

The Chiefs commended Daddy Showkey for being the first artist to start the Nigerian Dancehall style, adding that instead of using the Jamaican patois, he decided to use our Pidgin English for his music and invented a dance style that changed the Nigerian dancehall scene.

Daddy Showkey was born on August 4th, 1970 to Isoko parents in Delta state and grew up in Ajegunle, Lagos State.

He got his nickname through his grandmother’s elder sister’s son who was popularly known as Showboy way back. Showboy brought him up, so, he had to adopt the name, “Showkid” as a child. But as he grew older, his friends changed it to “Showkey”.

His album in the mid 90s spawned a new genre galala and featured the hit ‘Welcome Daddy Showkey’. His next album “The Ghetto Soldier” got him more success with his nationwide hit ‘Dyna’.

Daddy Showkey was not only the pioneer of the galala sound but the first to usher in the dominance of Ajegunle music in the country.