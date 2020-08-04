Urhobo Traditional Council Of Chiefs In Lagos Mourn Demise Of Gen Obada

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs in Lagos (UTCCLS) has mourned the death of Major General John Obada (rtd), describing his demise as not only a great loss to the Urhobo nation and Delta State, but to Nigeria and the globe in general.

Obada died at the age of 81 after a brief illness.

The Chiefs who made the pronouncement through the Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ahwin while arising from a Traditional Council of Chiefs meeting in Lagos stated that the vacuum left behind by the irreparable demise of the retired Major General who served as Aide-De-Camp to Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe from 1964 to 1966 came to them as a big shock, adding that it will take the position will take test of time to replace.

The Chiefs stated that Obada has written his name in gold and will ever be remember in both Urhobo, Delta and Nigeria history. They noted that during his lifetime as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the apex socio-cultural umbrella body of the Urhobo Nation, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), he was a rallying point for youth groups within the 22 Urhobo Kingdoms charged with arresting violence and promoting peace.

While condoling with his family, Agbarho Community, the people of Ughelli North Local Government Area and the Urhobo nation over his demise, the Chiefs took solace on the fact that Obada lived a fulfilled life, but however lamented that he took a final bow at 81 years when his services and wealth of experience were needed more.

“We the Urhobo Chiefs in Lagos will miss him most hence we have always look onto him as good example of a leader to emulate in our course of fanning the emblem of peace and unity in Urhobo land and Delta State. We, however, take solace in the fact that he lived a most fulfilled life as an Urhobo leader and a Military Officer who distinguished himself in service to our motherland.

“While praying to God to grant his departed soul eternal rest, our condolences go to the family he left behind, the people of Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area, the entire Urhobo nation, and the Delta State Government,” Chief Ahwin stated.