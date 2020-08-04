Delta: Controversy Trails Arrest Of Suspected ‘Okada Robber’ At Udu

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Controversy seems to surround of arrest of a wanted criminal reported to have been on the watch list of security agencies for the past three years.

The suspect was identified as Oke Olodi Acha, aka Sharp.

The thirty-year-old suspect was arrested at Asjam at Du road in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, DAILY POST gathered.

The suspect whom report alleged specializes in the killing of Okada men and stealing of their motor-bikes was promptly handed over to the police in Ovwian/Aladja Divisional Headquarters for further interrogation and possible prosecution.

It was learnt that the suspect is an indigene and a “fighter” of Oghior community in their ongoing boundary dispute with Ukpiovwinc community in Udu LGA.

Meanwhile, community leaders and some lawyers have been calling for his release from police custody, saying he was being set up by the security agencies.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

He said,” he has been arrested. He is already in the wanted list of the police for robbery and killing of one cyclist at Udu.”

Police investigation will finally determine the fate of Oke.