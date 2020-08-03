Warri: Policemen Enforcing Covid-19 Curfew Accused Of Chasing Tricycle Driver To Death

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Police officers at the Ekpan police station in Delta state have been accused of allegedly causing the death of a tricycle rider, Ifeanyi Eze, 20, along Jakpa road by Praise center in the state on Saturday, August 1.

According to reports, the police officers were out to enforce the 7pm curfew put in place by the state government to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state when sighted Eze driving and they gave him a hot chase to get him arrested for flouting the curfew.

Out of fear, Eze reportedly to have parked his tricycle so he could run from them. Sadly, another vehicle that was also running from police arrest knocked him down and he died on the spot.

The police officers reportedly fled the scene immediately they saw Eze was lying unconsciously on the ground.

LIB reached out to the spokesperson of the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyega, to comment on the incident. She asked for a text message to be sent to her which was done but no response from her yet.

