Akpabio Links Ibori, Uduaghan To Over N900m NDDC Contracts

LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, linked former governors of Delta State, James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan to the contracts cost of over N900m awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Both former Delta State Governors were indicted in Akpabio’s letter, which was also copied to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation/Minister of Justice and addressed to the Clerk to the House, Mr Patrick Giwa, with Reference Number MNDA/HM/04/IV/158.

The letter titled, ‘Some Niger Delta Development Commission Contracts Allegedly Given to Some Members of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) which linked one of the projects to James Ibori by the former Governor of Akwa Ibom state was the emergency repairs of Onoghove community road from Ajanesan to Western Delta University at a cost of N485.7m.

Uduaghan on the other hand, was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt at a cost of N429m.

Others on the list released by Akpabio and forward to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on July 23 are the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, among others.

Like Uduaghan, five projects were linked to Kalu, who was simply identified in the document as OUK-Kalu (the project source).

The emergency repairs on roads projects linked to Kalu are in Abia State and the costs ranged from N517m to N560m. The details are Emergency repairs of Ezere-Acha-Ndiokoukwu Road (N517.9m) and repairs of Amaubiri-Eluama-Uru Ring Road, Lokpaukwu, Umuchieze (N560m).

Others linked to Senator Kalu are Ndi Oji Abam-Atan Road (N523.7m), Okafia-Ozuitem-Bende road (508m), and the Ozu-Amuru-Abam Road at the cost of N523.4m.

On the other hand, the cost of the 12 projects linked to Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, located in Imo and Rivers states, were not indicated in the documents.

The NDDC document, however, listed some the projects to include, emergency repairs of Umuelemai-Aba branch road, Anara-Okwelle-Umuna Road, Okpara-Road junction-Ogili Community all in Imo State, Southeast Nigeria.