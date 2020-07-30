Abandoned NDDC Projects Of Lawmaker Fingered By Akpabio As Beneficiary Sighted In Patani

Share This























LAGOS JULY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Niger Delta Development Commission’s awarded contracts for two cottage hospitals, two road projects in Patani LGA of Delta State were alleged abandoned by cronies of Hon Nicholas Mutu from between 2012 and 2014.

Photos of the abandoned projects were sourced for by well meaning Niger Deltans after Godswill Akpabio mentioned Mutu as one of the Lawmakers that are beneficiaries of NDDC contracts.

Well, JesuTeke Prosper took to social media to showcase many of the abandoned projects in his vicinity thus; Two abandoned NDDC cottage hospitals, two abandoned Road projects in Odorubu community, Patani LGA, Delta state.

All were facilitated and awarded to cronies of Hon Nicholas Mutu since 2012 and 2014.

The rate of Hon Nicholas Mutu abandoned projects in patani LGA is alarming.

There is a shore protection project in Abari town, Patani LGA. It has also been abandoned.

