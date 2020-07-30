Delta Govt Shuts Down Opeans’ Offshore Safety Training Institute In Warri

Share This























LAGOS JULY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has closed down an Offshore Safety Training Centre located at No. 34 Opete road, Otokutu, Delta State for failure to possess the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) licence and accreditation to operate. The Offshore Safety Training Center is operated by Opeans Nigeria Limited.

The closure of Opeans Nigeria Limited Offshore Safety Training Centre, which operates for middle and lower manpower for the maritime, Oil and Gas Industry followed an unscheduled visit of the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba to the premises of the firm.

The Oil and Gas Commissioner who led top officials of the Ministry including the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Puegeren directed that all training activities at Opeans Nigeria Limited Offshore Safety Training Centre located at No. 34 Opete road, Otokutu, Delta State should seize forthwith after officials of the centre failed to produce their accreditation and licence to back up their operations.

He said their accreditation which is supposed to be renewed yearly by the DPR had since expired and they have failed to renew it hence not accredited to carry out any form of training.

Prince Amgbaduba noted that the Ministry places high premium on safety hence would not compromise standard on its periodic checks on firms that specialize in the training of manpower for the Oil and Gas industry.

The Oil and Gas Commissioner said the visit was not to witch hunt any firm but to ensure that due process and necessary accreditation and licences were acquired before the commencement of training in order to promote safety and standard in the Industry.

Prince Amgbaduba maintained that the Ministry was complementing the efforts of the DPR and directed the Director of the firm to report to the Ministry in Asaba on Monday with proof of claims of having up-to-date licence and accreditation.

Officials at the firm could not provide their DPR licence, DPR accreditation for the Center, and other relevant international certification as required on the DPR Guideline and Procedure for Travel To Offshore/Swamp Location and Obtainment of Offshore Safety Permit. The Officials claimed that the documentations were with the Director who was not on seat during the unscheduled visit .

