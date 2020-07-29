Delta Govt Transforms Criminal Hideout To Farmers’ Market, Gardens

Share This























LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government on Wednesday inaugurated a farmers’ market and two gardens built at a hitherto notorious criminal hideout in Asaba, the state capital.

The projects were sited at the popular Abraka Market at the Asaba axis of the Benin-Onitsha expressway.

Illegal motor parks, notorious suya spots and brothels had sprung up around the market, making it a breeding ground for criminals.

But the state government through the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA) reclaimed the area, and converted some parts of it to the farmers’ market and garden, as part of measures to transform the environment.

The market, where majority of non-indigenes especially Nigerians of northern extraction, sell their foodstuffs has been relocated to a government land measuring about 12 acres near the River Niger Head Bridge.

Inaugurating the the farmers’ market with its ancillary facilities of water borehole and toilets, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa urged shop owners to reciprocate government gesture by taking ownership and protecting the facilities from vandals.

Represented by the Commissioner for Energy, Basil Ganagana, the governor warned traders across the state against harbouring criminals in their midst, as it was a source of security risk to the entire state.

He commended the capital territory development agency for its determined efforts to restore the master plan of Asaba and beautify the environment.

Inspecting the new market sited on the 12 acres of land, the governor thanked the Arewa community and other traders for their cooperation during the relocation from the hitherto notorious Abraka area of the metropolis.

Director General of the agency, Mrs. Amaechi Mrakpor had while conducting the governor round the projects, said the purpose of the farmers’ market was for residents to buy immediate needs without going too far.

“You know there are some petty items that naturally should be allowed. So we got approval for the Smart Delta Farmers’ Market for petty traders to serve a purpose of for instance you do not need to go to the market for your onions and egg for break fast.

“Here used to be the notorious suya joint and there is where we used to have an illegal motor park. At both places, every criminal thing was going on but we have successfully converted them to give a facelift to the environment.

“The original design of the capital territory has a provision for gardens at every entry point to Asaba. But the miscreants converted them for illegal use.

“So we tried to reactivate them after reclamation, for the original use. We dismantled the illegal motor park. All the miscreants that we hitherto have here have moved on as a result of this beautification,” she said.