Ex-Delta Gov, James Ibori Gets New Appointment

LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-James Ibori, a former Governor of Delta State, has been appointed as Patron of the Former Governors Forum, a group made up of past state governors in Nigeria.

In a letter signed by Babangida Aliyu, the Chairman of the group and former governor of Niger State, and Prof Tunde Esan, the Executive Secretary, Ibori’s appointment took effect from July 13, 2020.

“In line with the provisions of the Former Governors Forum and based on the unanimous decision of the Executive Committee of the Forum, we convey to you your appointment as Patron of the Forum.

“The Forum recognises your role not only as a former governor but equally as a respected elder statesman with passion for the promotion of unity in Nigeria, which is the major objective of the Forum.

“In addition, your role as Patron will be invaluable in the development of good leadership qualities among emerging leaders in Nigeria,” the letter reads in part.

Ibori was governor of Delta State from 1999 to 2007.

He was sentenced to thirteen years in prison for money laundering by a court in the United Kingdom in 2012.

The politician served only four years out of the thirteen years sentence handed by the United Kingdom court and was later released from jail in 2016.