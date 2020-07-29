Uvwie Monarch Suspends Chief Priest For Breach Of COVID-19 Directive

Share This























LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta state, Abe 1, on Tuesday, suspended the Chief Priest of Owhoru Deity in Ekpan, Robinson Adereyo for six months for allegedly flouting the directive of the Ovie of Uvwie – in- Council to suspend all cultural festivals in the kingdom pending when the spread of the COVID – 19 pandemic is curtailed.

The traditional ruler suspended the chief priest at a meeting in his palace in Efurun with the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, Hon Ramson Onoyake, the Unuevworo (traditional mouthpiece) of Etche R’ Ekpan (traditional administrative unit), Chief Peter Ifie and some Uvwie chiefs in Ekpan,

Also present at the meeting were the Unuevworo of Alegbo, Divisional Police Officer, Ekpan Police station and other heads of government security agencies in the council area.

Abe 1 who directed that the next priest in seniority should act during the period of the suspension, also directed that Hon Onoyake should carryout COVID-19 test for the suspended chief priest and his disciples who celebrated the Owhoru cultural festival last weekend.

The Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta state, Abe 1, on Tuesday, suspended the Chief Priest of Owhoru Deity in Ekpan, Robinson Adereyo for six months for allegedly flouting the directive of the Ovie of Uvwie – in- Council to suspend all cultural festivals in the kingdom pending when the spread of the COVID – 19 pandemic is curtailed.

The traditional ruler suspended the chief priest at a meeting in his palace in Efurun with the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, Hon Ramson Onoyake, the Unuevworo (traditional mouthpiece) of Etche R’ Ekpan (traditional administrative unit), Chief Peter Ifie and some Uvwie chiefs in Ekpan,

Also present at the meeting were the Unuevworo of Alegbo, Divisional Police Officer, Ekpan Police station and other heads of government security agencies in the council area.

Abe 1 who directed that the next priest in seniority should act during the period of the suspension, also directed that Hon Onoyake should carryout COVID-19 test for the suspended chief priest and his disciples who celebrated the Owhoru cultural festival last weekend.