Delta: Ekpan School Bursar Arraigned For Allegedly Stealing N17.6m

LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 arraigned one Anayo Nwankwoala before Justice E. I. Oritsejafor of the Delta State High Court, Effurun, Warri, Delta State for alleged stealing to the tune of N17,688, 986.00

(Seventeen Million, Six Hundred and Eighty-Eight Thousand, Nine Hundred and Eight Six Naira).

Nwankwoala was arraigned on four-count charges, bordering on stealing the said sum, while he was bursar of Sterling School, Ekpan, Effurun, Delta State, contrary to Section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Act CAP C21 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006 and punishable under Section 390 (9) of the same law.

One of the charges read, “That you, Anayo Nwankwoala while you were staff and the bursar of Sterling School, Ekpan at Effurun, Delta State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, between 8th of August 2016 to 5th January 2017, being entrusted with the responsibility of

receiving school fees and other school levies approved by the school, did fraudulently stole various amounts of money as contained in the school fee receipts to the aggregate sum of (N6,012,630.00) being payment for 2016/2017 first school fees and full-day feeding, being the

property of Sterling School, received by you and thereby committed an offence.”

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, following which prosecution counsel, F.O. Dibang prayed the court for a trial commencement date and to remand the defendant in prison custody. The

defence counsel, C. I. Obi, however, reminded the court of a pending bail application for the defendant and prayed the court to grant bail to his client.

Justice Oritsejafor granted the defendant bail in the sum of N15 million and a surety in like sum. The surety, the judge said, should possess landed property within the jurisdiction of the court, which will be verified by the court registrar.

PointblankNews