Robbers Shot Dead Asaba Court Security Guard, Cart Away Milkano Generator

LAGOS JULY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tragedy struck in Asaba, capital of Delta State on Sunday morning when a gang of armed men shot dead a security man along the popular High Court Road, Asaba, Delta State.

Daily Independent gath¬ered that the elderly secu¬rity man, whose real name was yet to be ascertained at press time, was popularly known as Dongo.

It was gathered that the security man was on duty in one of the courts in the area when he was shot to death during altercations with the armed men, who had loosened a Milkano generator set belonging to the court.

During a visit to the scene of the incident, a resident of the area said the gang must have used a forklift to cart away the huge generator set.

According to our source, “I woke up after hearing the gunshot late at night and ran into my toilet. But, it did not occur to me that it was the jovial security man that was shot”.

It was also revealed that the corpse of the deceased has been taken to the Fed¬eral Medical Centre (FMC) at the time of filing this report.

