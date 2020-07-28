Delta: Otor-Udu Court Sentences Two Pastors To 26 Years Imprisonment Over N32.5m Fraud

Share This























LAGOS JULY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Justice F. N. Azinge of the Delta State High Court sitting in Otor-Udu has convicted and sentenced one Pastor Glory Okeoghene Aberefa and Reverend Vincent Okpogo to 16 and 10 years imprisonment respectively.

The duo, alongside their company, Mustard Seed Micro Investment Limited, were prosecuted by the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Under the guise of running a finance company, the convicts defrauded dozens of unsuspecting members of the public of millions of naira, through their fraudulent Mustard Seed Micro Investment Limited.

They were arraigned on 16-count charges, bordering on conspiracy to steal and stealing, contrary to Section 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, CAP 21, Vol 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.

On June 19, 2017, they pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

EFCC legal team members, V. O. Agbaje and K. U. Udus had acted on a petition and investigation which fingered them in the stealing of the sum of N32,516,620.

Pastor Aberefa was sentenced to one year imprisonment on each of the 16 counts, while the second defendant, Reverend Okpogo was sentenced to one year imprisonment each on count seven to 16.

The sentences are to run consecutively.

The convicts, already in prison, were earlier jailed 17 years by both the Federal High Court, Asaba and Delta State High Court, Warri.

They would now serve a new sentence, which Justice Azinge said would take effect after completion of the extant 17 years imprisonment.

Daily Post