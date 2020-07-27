Buhari Names Railway Stations After Two Urhobos ‘Deserving Sons’

Share This























LAGOS JULY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Muhammadu Buhari has named some railway stations after two Urhobo ‘Deserving Sons’.

They are David Ejoor who is named after Abraka Railway station and Michael Ibru who is named after Opara Railway station



The naming of the Railway stations after the two Urhobo ‘Deserved Sons’ occurred on Monday, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, announced that the president had given approval that stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors should be named in honour of some of the nation’s leaders.

Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo are among those that stations were named after.

Below is a full list of those who were honoured:

LAGOS

• Mobolaji Johnson Ebute Metta Station

• Babatunde Fashola Agege station

• Bola Ahmed Tinubu Apapa station

• Lateef Jakande Agbado station

OGUN

• Yemi Osinbajo Kajola station

• Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Papalanto station

• Wole Soyinka Abeokuta station

OYO

• Segun Osoba Olodo station

• Ladoke Akintola Omio-Adio station

• Obafemi Awolowo Ibadan station

KOGI

• Adamu Attah Itakpe station

• Olushola Saraki Ajaokuta station

EDO

• Augustus Aikhomu Itogbo station

• George Innih Agenebode station

• Anthony Eromosele Enahoro Uromi station

• Tom Ikimi Ekehen station

• Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia Igbanke station

DELTA

• Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Agbor Station Complex

• David Ejoor Abraka station

• Micheal Ibru Opara station

• Alfred Rewane (Ujevwu station) and

• Mike Akhigbe Railway Village, Agbor

• Alex Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre)