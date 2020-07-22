1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Jul 22nd, 2020

Urhobo Community In Lagos Mourns Passage Of Chief Ogbada Ofurhie


LAGOS JULY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo resident in Lagos has mourned the passage of Chief Mac Agbada Ofurhie who passed on in June 1st, 2020.
He died at the age of 75 years.
In a statement the residents said the death of Ofurhie came to them with shock, adding that they have taken solace in the wonderful life he lived.
“ You came, you saw and you conquered. You were a pillar to the Urhobo community in Lagos. We are going to miss you sorely. Rest in the bosom of the Lord,” the statement read.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP