Urhobo Community In Lagos Mourns Passage Of Chief Ogbada Ofurhie

LAGOS JULY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo resident in Lagos has mourned the passage of Chief Mac Agbada Ofurhie who passed on in June 1st, 2020.

He died at the age of 75 years.

In a statement the residents said the death of Ofurhie came to them with shock, adding that they have taken solace in the wonderful life he lived.

“ You came, you saw and you conquered. You were a pillar to the Urhobo community in Lagos. We are going to miss you sorely. Rest in the bosom of the Lord,” the statement read.