Delta: CEO Of Don Rose Event Centre, Umukoro, Dies In Auto Crash

LAGOS JULY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A retired Permanent Secretary in Delta state and Chief Executive Officer of Don Rose Event Centre, Engr Donatus Umukoro has died in road accident, along Ughelli-Asaba road.

According to sources, the deceased died instantly when his vehicle and a HighLander Jeep were involved in head on collision within the Ozoro/Kwale axis of the Ughelli-Asaba road.

The source disclosed that the driver to the deceased was maneuvering a bad spot on the road when the two vehicles collided leading to the instant death of the Permanent Secretary.

When contacted, Manager of Don Rose Event Center, Mr. Solomon Avwata who confirmed the incident to DAILY INDEPENDENT said it was the driver who survived the accident that put a call across to them that their boss had died in a motor accident.

Avwata lamented that death hits them so badly that they have became feeble and weary, adding that their boss left them when they needed more.

Engr Donatus Umukoro hails from Iyede Isoko North and Ofuoma in Ughelli North Local Government Areas of Delta state

He retired in 2016 as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Delta state and he was a devoted Christian of the Catholic denomination.

Daily Independent