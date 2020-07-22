Asaba Court Jails Human Trafficker Six Years For Luring Teenager Into Prostitution

Share This























LAGOS JULY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A 37 – Year old Human Trafficker Samuel Ufor Papa was on Tuesday sentenced to six years Jail terms by Federal High Court sitting in Asaba in Delta State for trafficking a teenager under the guise of providing her a job outside the country.

The accused person who had been standing trial 2007 was said to have lured a teenager, one Cynthia Ode now 19 years old into prostitution after she was promised a job outside the Country.

Prosecution witness, Inspector General Oma told the Court that the accused Person who admitted committing the crime, lured the teenager into prostitution after promising her a mouth watering job outside the country, adding that unfortunately, on his way out with the girl, he was arrested by Immigration Officers at Seme boarder and subsequently detained before he was charged to court.

Inspector General Oma said” the accused Person interestingly enough, admitted to the crime and upon interrogation, the teenager Cynthia Ode said she was deceived to have admitted at the same boarder that the accused person was her elder brother so that they could cross but it was impossible”

The accused person who hails from Agbor Community in Delta State, had been a regular visitor to the police over litany of crimes before nemesis caught up with him, while the teenager Cynthia Ode, a native of Abavo Community also in Delta State, was a school dropout because of her poor parental background as she was enrolled into tailoring Institute where the accused Person hoodwinked her into” invisible Job” abroad.

Counsel to NAPTIP, Barr Victoria Oboru who spoke to journalists at the court premises, said that the accused person had been indulging in human trafficking over the years, adding that he was once arrested and detained for weeks for similar Offence before he was granted bail, adding” the accused person recruited under aged girls from his home town Agbor where he deceived them of providing them jobs abroad, We have uncovered many of his tricks and this particular one of Cynthia Ode finally exposed him.”

Sources said that many teenagers, especially females, are languishing in Mali, and other African countries for prostitution over the years, a situation that had earned Nigeria a bad image hitherto. But Barr. Victoria Oboru however assured that NAPTIP will continued to carry out its functions with a view to bringing those responsible for trafficking in persons to arrest.

Delivering Judgement, the presiding Judge, Justice Thomas Adegoke said that after a careful perusal of the case and its Offences, he has come to realization that the accused Person is heartless and lawless with succinct account of the offences he admitted to have committed, and therefore sentenced him to six years jail terms with hard labour and no option of fine.