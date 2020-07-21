Palliative: Delta Private School Teachers Get Cash Gift, Calls For Okowa’s Aid

Share This























LAGOS JULY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Special Assistant to the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Youth and Community Development, Hon. Solomon Milkie has paid the sum of N5,000 each as palliatives to teachers of some private schools in Koko, headquarters of Warri North council of Delta State.

According to him, the gesture was to cushion the effect of COVID-19 as teachers in public schools have not been receiving the salaries since, unlike their counterparts in public institutions.

Doling out the cash to the beneficiaries weekend, the special assistant disclosed that a total of 27 teachers have so far had their bank account credited with the amount.

Twenty-three of them are drawn from Christ The Savior International School, St Mary Ideal Catholic Nursery and Primary School, Fountain Group of Schools, Kingdom Life Nursery and Primary School, Lily Montessori School, and St. MIcheal Primary and Secondary School, all in Koko.

Four others are from Ugbegun- Ijala Primary School in Ogborogho-Utonila community in the riverine area.

Hon. Milkie said he could not stand the pitiable condition of many who were disadvantaged during this period and as such decided to make available his personal funds to meet the immediate needs of the teachers.

He said the exercise will not end until ” I am satisfied that the needs of a substantial number of these teachers are met.”

“I was particularly moved by the pitiable condition of a teacher in one of the private schools here in Koko, who while tearfully narrating her ordeal to me, lamented that the non-payment of their salaries for a while now, led to her ejection due to the inability to pay rent,” he said.

The Proprietor of Fountain Group of Schools, Koko, Mrs Abosede Ajagboma lauded the philanthropic gesture of Hon. Milkie, noting that the act was not only commendable but worthy of emulation. My

Some of the teachers appreciated the aide for the respite, and called on the state government to come to their aid by providing measures that will mitigate the hardship they were already experiencing.

Tribune