Motorist Fleeing Police Arrest Crushes UNIBEN Lecturer, Stella Okotie To Death

LAGOS JULY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A lecturer at the University of Benin in Edo State, Dr Stella Okotie, was on Monday night crushed to death at the university’s main gate.

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident happened when policemen attached to Ugbowo Division were pursuing a commercial bus in a bid to extort some money from the driver.

This led to a physical struggle between the driver and the policemen for the wheels.

While struggling, the bus driver ran into Dr Okotie, who was standing by the main gate.

The deceased, who was a lecturer at the Faculty of Education, was standing with her husband, Dr Williams Okotie, also a staff of the institution and their son, Ochuko, when the incident happened.

Calls placed to the victim’s husband for comments went unanswered.

