Delta Steel Company, Ovwian/Aladja, The Nation’s Wealth Is On The Verge Death

LAGOS JULY 20TH (URHOBOTODAYDelta Steel Company, it’s said to be the biggest steel plant or company in the whole of sub-sahara Africa. It’s located in Delta State at ” Ovwian and Aladja Udu local government”. Delta Steel Company which is an integrated steel manufacturing industry was founded in the year “1979”.

Delta Steel which was built on 172 hectares of land at the cost of $1.89 billion, when one U.S dollar was exchanged for #0.6 at the parallel market, Delta Steel was the Nigerian dream to industrialization.

The steel complex is the first and only integrated plants in the country, consisting of units such as Beneficiation and pelletizing plant, Direct Reduction (DR) plant, made up of two modules, the steel Melting shop, the continuous casting shop, the air separation plant, the foundry.

And the general maintenance shop with feeder unit in various process department. No other steel plant have such complete unit in the country.

Delta Steel which produce over 200,000 metrics tonnes of liquid steel, and supply materials for Inland Rolling Mills at Osogbo, Jos, Katsina, including Ajaokuta steel industry, that is dying.

Federal Government please, #600 billion is nothing in the hand of the federal Government to renovate the steel company, this mighty steel plant that generate billions of naira as been left in the sand of Oblivion.

This is the great steel company were employees, were resigning even from “shell BP, Mobil and Chevron” just to work in “Ovwian/ Aladja Delta Steel Company” base on there great payment. What a tragedy.

Even the present management, know as “premium steel and mines,” whom we taught will raise the company, are even selling the assets of the company. Federal please come to the hade of the company.

