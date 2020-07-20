Flooding: Warri, Agbassa, Uvwie Community Leaders Appeal To Okowa For Urgent Help

Share This























LAGOS JULY 20TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Following the reported deplorable state in most places in Uvwie and Warri South Local Government Areas caused by the heavy down pour that climaxed on Sunday July 19th, 2020, the President General of Uvwie General Improvement Union (UGIU) Chief Austin Ukuwrere, the President General of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, Warri, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba (JP) and the Oghwuvwie (traditional prime minister) of Otovwodo (Agbassa) Community, Warri, Hon Benson Obire have appealed to the Warri / Uvwie Special Project Renewal Development Agency to urgently come to the rescue of the affected areas.

At as the time of filling this report, the Noah like rain has sacked homes and business places in Alaka, GRA, Uti, Jakpa Road by Ekpan General Hospital, Enerhen Junction amongst other areas in Uvwie Local Government Area

While in Warri South Local Government Area, some homes and business places in Ginuwa by JJC, Mowoe Road, Igbi, Smart, Aghoghovbia, Arigbe, MRS Filling Station by Warri/ Sapele Road, Total Filling Station by Airport Road, Fani Kayode in Okumagba Avenue were in a riverine state.

Chief Ukuwrere in an interaction with our correspondent on the issue noted that but for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the situation would have been worst.

He disclosed that last year he appealed to the governor on the construction of drainages and that Governor Okowa listened to his appeal leading to the constriction of drainages in some areas such as PTI and Refinery Roads in Uvwie Local Government Area.

He however sent a ‘Save Our Soul’ (SOS) to the authorities concerned on behalf of residents of Alaka as he said that the area had been overtaken by flood.

Ukuwrere also appealed to Delta State Commissioner for Works to keep to the promise he made to him on construction of a carnal from Cane Wood Hotel area to the Ekpan River.

“The Commissioner came to inspect the area. If the canal is constructed, it would solve the problem of flooding in that area,”he stated.

While commending the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, Hon Ramson Onoyake on his efforts on sanitation so far, Chief Ukuwrere noted that some residents of local government were stubborn on issue of sanitation exercise.

In Warri South Local Government Area, Chief Okumagba appealed to the authorities concerned to urgently come to the rescue of residents of the affected areas in Okere Urhobo Kingdom.

While Hon Obire who spoke in the same vein on behalf of residents of affected areas in Otovwodo (Agbassa ) areas of Ginuwa, Mowoe amongst others, stated that executives of the community had wanted to embarked on a self-help project on clearing of the gutters in the affected areas but said that they were not permitted to do so.

He stressed that the flood was caused by blockage of natural water ways and drainages and appealed that a solid drainage system should be constructed from Ginuwa through Mowoe Road, Ukpokiti Street to Agbassa River by Bowen Avenue.