Okowa Suspends N30,000 Minimum Wage, Slashes Political Appointees Salaries

LAGOS JULY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government and organized Labour unions in the state have agreed to temporally suspends the payment of N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants of grade level 7 to 17 in the state civil service.

This agreement was reached at the end of a meeting between the government representatives, Nigerian Labour Congress NLC, Trade Union Congress TUC and witnessed by Joint Negotiating Council (JNC).

Elected and political appointees including Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro and the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori will forfeit between 20 and 25 per cent of their salaries.

It was however learnt that the state government would return to the status quo if the state revenue record improvement even before the agreed six months reached with the labour leaders.

It was further gathered that a delegation of the state government acting on the directive of the state governor, Senator Okowa, told representatives of the NLC and other unions that government can no longer sustain the payment with the current economic reality globally.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, had told newsmen before the agreement was reached on Friday, that the state government and organized Labour unions in the state were already working out modalities on percentage of salary cut across board citing the impacts of covid19 on the economy.

According to Aniagwu, the salary cut will enable the state government have funds to tackle other developmental projects saying the salary cut will be a temporary measure as the state will not hesitate to pay the backlog when the economy improve.

The options, according to Aniagwu, firstly, “that Cooperative and other deductions will not be remitted for the next six (6) months in order to meet the payment of the net salary and to enable the state government focused on key projects of the Okowa administration.”

Other conditions of the tripartite agreement released to the public indicated that, “grade levels 1 to 6 are to receive new minimum wage, while grade level 7 to 17 are to revert to the old wage and the difference to be paid when the economy improves. In other words, they are to sacrifice their percentage increase for the period.”

Other options proposed by the government was retrenchment in the state civil service especially department that were currently redundant and not effective.

It was however learnt that after series of negotiation meetings, the union leaders led by the state NLC chairman, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, settled for the salary cut option which is the suspension of the payment of the new minimum wage for civil servants of grade level 7 to 17.

Also to ensure fairness, the union leaders at the meetings recommended 20 and 25 per cent pay cut for elected and political appointees including the governor and members of the State Executive Council (SEC), which Governor Okowa was said to have approved.