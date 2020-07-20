Buhari Names Railway Complex In Agbor After Goodluck Jonathan

Share This























LAGOS JULY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari has named the railway complex in Agbor, Delta state, after former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, disclosed this on Twitter on Saturday.

The tweet said:“BREAKING | President @MBuhari has approved the naming of the Railway Complex in Agbor – the operational hub of #ItakpeWarriRail Line – after former President @GEJonathan.

” It will be known as the Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station & Complex — Minister of Transport, @ChibuikeAmaechi,” Ogunlesi tweeted on Saturday.”