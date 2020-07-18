Delta: Angry Mob Beats Suspected Armed Car Snatcher To Death In Ughelli

Share This























LAGOS JULY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected armed robber has been lynched by an angry mob in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state while trying to rob a middle-age man of his SUV car.

It was gathered that the deceased armed robber and his gang had stormed Aroh Road in Ughelli with locally made gun on Thursday evening to rob their victim.

According to sources, the two-man robbery gang had accosted their victim to rob him of his SUV when some residents mobilised and went after them.

“They approached the driver of the SUV who was exchanging pleasantries with his neigbhour when they asked him to cooperate or be killed”, he added.

Narrating his ordeal at the hospital, the victim who gave his name as Atarhe a retiree said, “At about 4.30 pm I left my home and as I was driving, I stopped at my Christian brother’s shop to exchange pleasantries.

“Just as we were talking, before I knew it, two boys one on the passenger side and the other at the driver side, the one on the passenger side told me not to move and if I do move, he will shoot.

But because my car was still running, I moved and immediately he noticed that I disobeyed his instruction, he shot at me on my right and left hands and I struggled to drive to the police station from there, I was rushed to the hospital”. He narrated.

However, luck ran against one of the suspects as he was lynched before the arrival of the police and a locally made cut to size pistol with bullets were recovered from him while the other escaped.

Another source disclosed that after their shooting and attempt to rob the man of his SUV failed, they started shouting thief, thief and those who recognized them arrested one of them with a gun and bullet and the other escaped.

“He was shouting ‘Thief’! ‘Thief’! to divert the attention of the mob but nemesis caught up with him, he was recognised and he paid the price”, another source disclosed.

Daily Independent