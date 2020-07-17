Delta: Asaba, Sapele Residents Lament Over Heavy Flood

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents Asaba, Delta state capital, and Sapele have decried the ravaging flood menace in parts of the cities, urging the state government to save them from imminent sack from their houses.The state government had over the years constructed drainages in various areas of Asaba and Sapele towns, especially within the Federal Medical Center, (FMC), Asaba where it channels the water to the River Niger with a view to ensuring that the erosion menace was properly checked across Asaba.The state commissioner for works, Chief James Auguoye, while responding to questions from journalists in Asaba, however, assured Deltans of the state government’s commitment to ensure that the erosion menace is over adding.“We have done a lot in the erosion control and we have constructed a number of drainages in Asaba and Sapele towns. Works are also going on in other parts of the state and it shows that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is doing a lot to ensure that Deltans are not faced with problems during the rainy season”, he said.Although no life has been reportedly lost, but NiMET had cautioned Delta, Edo states, among others to be proactive as this year rainfall might heavily be destructive, adding that where the authourities of these states failed to ensure that the red alert is properly checked, It might spell doom for its residents.The flood situation in Sapele for instance, has reached an alarming state as many residents find it difficult to get to their homes whenever it rains, while areas such as Ikpereva road, Okirigbaga, behind Tosent Arena, flood water has taken over the area, sacking residents from their homes.It was observed that the flood might be caused by the ongoing road construction behind Orodje Grammar School at Shell road that leads to Okirigbaga as the drains constructed is not linked to any canal, instead it is channelled to residential areas currently experiencing flooding.Residents of the affected areas confirmed that this is the first time in their stay at that part of Sapele that they are experiencing flooding and called on the contractor handling the construction work behind Orodje Grammar School to expedite actions on the work with a view to ensuing the protection of their lives and property.One of the residents, Mary Edema, who spoke to our correspondent on telephone, said: “We are facing serious flood menace in Sapele town here, and during rainfall, everywhere would be flooded and some of us have been sacked and we have packed out of our houses for safety; although the state government is doing well; but we need more during this rainy season”.Recall that in February this year, Clement Nze, Director General Nigeria Hydrological Serves Agency (NHISA) at a maiden news conference called on stakeholders to start preparing for 2020 flooding season in order to avoid the fire brigade approach by opening up drainages or create drainages paths where there are none.Meanwhile, the heavy rainfall on Tuesday, in Asaba and its environs flooded the entire Asaba as residents and Motorists were trapped inside the pool of flood that covered area such as Abraka, Nnebisi road, Osadenis road, among others.Houses in these areas where either covered with the flood or submerged in the deep water while the rain lasted several hours before it temporarily subsided as pedestrian who could not find their way home had bitter stories they narrated to their loved ones.Mr Ezikiel Osokugwu, a businessman along Nnebisi road who spoke to our Correspondent said” the heavy rains of Tuesday enveloped residents of Asaba town and I was a victim and I suffered inside the flood menace, my documents were all destroyed, It was a heavy rainfall and we hope that such rains will not fall again in Asaba to destroy houses or business Centers.”The state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Chris Onogba however assured Deltans that efforts were being made to remove whatever blocking the drainages in Asaba, Sapele towns, adding that those dumping refuse indiscriminately into the drainage systems when caught would face the wrath of the law”.Orientaldaily