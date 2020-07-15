Delta Govt To Introduce Property Tax In Urban Areas

Share This























LAGOS JULY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As part of measures aimed at boosting its revenue base, Delta State Government is to introduce property tax in urban areas of the state.

This was part of decisions reached at the seventh virtual Executive Council (EXCO) meeting attended by 47 members which was presided over by the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

In a post EXCO briefing, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said that the state government would embark on enumeration exercise with a view to determining properties that would attract tax.

According to him, tax income that would be generated from the property tax would help the state government to execute projects that would positively impact on the socio-economic lives of residents.

The Commissioner disclosed that EXCO gave approval for a number of road projects to be executed in the state in its determination to deepen the Stronger Delta Agenda of the state government.

He listed the roads to be constructed to include Okwatata Street in Uvwie and its adjoining streets, Aliohen Road, Ute-Okpu in Ika North East Local Government and remedial works on Udu Bridge in Udu Local Government Area.

“A number of issues relating to the improvement of the economy of the state at a time like this, were brought forward, considered and approved by the state Executive Council.

“There were some other issue that borders on social aspect of the society such as the approval of some amendment of certain laws that regulate the appointment of traditional rulers in some communities.

“Today at EXCO meeting, approval was given for the construction of Okwatata Street in Uvwie which, also, has adjoining streets to be constructed by the Warri/Uvwie/Environs Development Agency.

“We, also, have approval for the construction of Aliohen Road, Ute-Opku community in Ika North East Local Government Area which would link a number of communities in the area,” Aniagwu added.

To improve the state economy, the commissioner said that the state government would access a N10 billion naira credit facilities from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for agricultural productivity which would attract a single digit interest rate.

Aniagwu pointed out that the repayment of the CBN facility would be shouldered by the state government and two private sector investors, stressing that the state government needed 2,507 hectares of land to go into large scale cassava production.

He emphasised that 1,007 hectares of land had been acquired, just as he said that government needed wide expanse of land to actualize the project expected to be established close to Oghara and Abraka in Ethiope West and Ethiope East Local Government Areas of the state respectively.

To make potable water available to Deltans, the commissioner said that the state government would collaborate with the federal government in the execution of water projects in the three senatorial districts under the E-WASH programme where it (the state government) would provide the sum of N295 million as its counterpart fund.

The commissioner also disclosed that the state EXCO approved the appointment of Obi Solomon Ezechiyelugo as the traditional ruler of Ashama community in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state while it equally ractified the position of Odiologbo of Oyede to Ovie of Oyede in Isoko North Local Government Area.

At the virtual EXCO meeting, Governor Okowa directed all commissioners to embark on inspection of all ongoing projects in their various ministries to ensure that projects were executed in line with contractual agreement.