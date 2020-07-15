FUPRE VC, Akpofure Elated Over Visit, Honour By Okotie-Eboh Gram School Old Boys

Share This





















Related

Akpofure who was virtually elated by the courtesy call of the old boys, relived memories of his days as a student in Okotie-Eboh Grammar School, Sapele, Delta State where he graduated in 1979, coming out in flying colors before proceeding to the University.According to him, “without equivocation, I am elated. This marks a watershed. It shows that I have a root. I am happy to be associated with Okotie-Eboh Grammar School, Sapele. I am using this opportunity to call on all to contribute to their quota to the development of their Alma mata. From now more than ever before, I will be more committed to the association, attend meetings and meet up with all obligations to the association.”Akpofure further disclosed that the Federal University of Petroluem Resources, Effurun, (FUPRE) would remain focused on the fulfillment of it’s statutory role of being a specialized institution just as management would ensure it worked in collaboration with stakeholders to accomplish it’s vision and mission.He assured that with the active cooperation of all stakeholders as enshrined in the Establishment Act of the University, the institution will live up to it’s billing of being as specialized institution in Africa and globally.Presenting a plaque to Prof. Akpofure, Engr Felix Brinemugha, Acting President, Okotie-Eboh Grammar School Old Boys Association (OGSOBA), Warri branch, congratulated the Vice Chancellor on his appointment, praying that God will give him the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the specialized institution.According to Engr. Brinemugha, “after forty-one years of leaving Okotie-Eboh Grammar School, we are grateful to God for taking you up to this enviable level of academic attainment. I implore you to be fair in all your dealings, work assiduously for excellence with a view to move the institution to an enviable height from where you took over. I pray God to grant you good health and wisdom to carry on.”Also speaking, Mr Sam Okporu, Treasurer of the association, enjoined Prof. Akpofure to work towards the overall development of the University during his tenure in order to leave his foot prints in the sands of time.Dr. Rowel Ubogu, National Secretary of the association, Mr Victor Okies Okpomor, Secretary of the Warri branch of the association and Mr. Joshua Dosu were present during the courtesy call.