Generator Smoke Kills 3 Kids, Carpenter Falls To Death In Isoko Communities

LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three children have died of suffocation from a generator fumes in Emevor community, Isoko North council of Delta State.

A source said the children and their parents had gone to bed with their generator running near the children’s room.

Their mother found their lifeless bodies in the morning, fueling speculation that they may have died from smoke inhalation.

A 35-year-old carpenter also died after falling from the roof of a storey building under construction in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area.

Police spokesman DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed both incidents.

The Nation