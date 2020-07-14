Girl Flees After Illegally Withdrawing Lover’s N200,000 Through ATM At Abraka

Share This























LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 25 year old girl identified as Rita Owenmu at the weekend in Abraka Community of Delta state allegedly stole N200,000 from her lover, whom she was said to have visited during nighfall.

Rita Owenmu was said to have ran into her lover in the morning at a traditional marriage ceremony and promised visiting in the evening.

But when Rita, a native of Samagidi in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state visited as she did promised, fortunately her lover was also expecting her as they both agreed to have a swell time till the following day where the bubble burst.

The lover, Moses Frank who spoke to Journalists in the area said” “We had sex all through the night and she requested for money which I could not but gave her my ATM card with the secret pin only for her to withdraw N80, 000 and I got the alert, within a short while, she withdrew another N80,000 before another N20,000, she rushed down to the house when I had gone to the police and dropped the ATM card,” Frank explained, disclosing that the matter was being investigated by Abraka Police Division when she disappeared.

The Divisional Police Officer ( DPO) Abraka Police Division, CSP Hassan Jimoh said that the matter was reported and was followed up but unfortunately, the girl had disappeared. He added, “the suspect withdrew the money from two different banks, hence she succeeded and disappeared, we are looking for her and her mobile phone is switched off as she has also abandoned her house and her bag, clothes and shoes were dropped in her lover’s house and the police will do everything possible to ensure that the suspect is arrested”.

Peoples Daily