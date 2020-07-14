Delta Gov, Wife, Daughter Recover From Coronavirus

Share This























LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, his wife Edith, and one of their daughters have recovered from COVID-19. The governor disclosed this on social media this morning.

”My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.

I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all” he wrote

On July 1, the governor announced that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus and were going into isolation. The news came days after he announced his daughter had also tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.