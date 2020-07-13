Super Eagles Star, Oghenekaro Etebo Loses Father

Share This























LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Super Eagles Star, Oghenekaro Etebo has lost his father Chief Augustine to the cold hands of death after battling with illness, reports claim.

The Getafe midfielder is yet to make an official statement regarding the demise of his father which was suggested he suffered from a long-standing ailment.

The Super Eagles mid fielder was listed in Getafe’s last home 3-1 defeat to in Villarreal in the Spanish top-flight division.

But his club are still in contention to play in the Europa League next season as they remain in sixth place.

Getafe’s next game will be away to Alaves in a matchday 36 fixture and a win for them would see Jose Bordalas’ side favourites to play in continental games next season.