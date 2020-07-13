Nigeria Pastor Chris Okotie Attacks Bill Gates Over Covid-19

Share This























LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In yet another conspiracy theory peddled by a Nigerian man of god on the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the senior pastor of Household of God Church, Reverend Christopher Okotie has launched a rambling tirade against US billionaire and Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, accusing him of leading a global conspiracy to destabilize the world economy. He quoted diverse scriptures to support his allegation.

In an 80 – minute video released yesterday on YouTube, the pastor claimed Covid-19 was a bizarre project conceived by some unnamed powerful elements, supported by key leaders of governments around the world to achieve sinister objectives.

Okotie listed these objectives to include a systematic reduction of the world population through the increasing Covid-19 deaths; enforcement of a global lockdown to ruin the economies of nations and impoverish the people and frustrate true worship of God.

Okotie deployed his famous teaching grace to explain how the roles of various key Bible characters like the Lord Jesus Christ, Adam, Eve, Solomon, David, Daniel and an event like Sodom and Gomorrah percolate down to the operations of Satanic forces in this age.

Without any scintilla of scientific evidence, the Pastor alleged that the vaccine being developed to check the spread of COVID – 19 is a red herring meant to disguise the real sinister intentions of the purported antidotes for the pandemic, which he said, could ultimately cause death on a mass scale.