Delta: Vigilantes Nab Eight Suspected Herdsmen Kidnappers In Issele-Uku Forest

LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, told journalists on Sunday in Asaba that the kidnappers were apprehended by local vigilantes in Issele-Uku on Saturday.

“About eight of the suspects were arrested and are currently in police custody.

“I called the DPO of Issele-Uku and he confirmed the development. I learnt that the vigilantes went on raiding in the bush and arrested the suspects.

“However, we gathered that the leader of the gang is still at large; so we are intensifying efforts to arrest him,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

Corroborating, the Chairman of the Issele-Uku vigilante group, Mr Nkeadi Obunwa, said that the suspects were armed herders.

He said that they were rounded up in the bush and handed over to the police in the community.

According to him, the community vigilantes were working in collaboration with the police to rid Issele-Uku and its environs of criminal elements.

“We are helping the police and our efforts are yielding results. Just yesterday, we recorded a great feat in the fight against criminals in our community,” Obunwa said.

He called on the state government to assist local vigilantes with materials and fund to help motivate them to do more in securing their localities. (NAN)